Matt Hancock video-calls Norwich surgery staff to say 'thanks'
- Credit: Norfolk and Waveney CCG
Staff from Norwich GP surgeries have been praised by the health secretary for their work in the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
Matt Hancock held a video call with members of the Norwich Primary Care Network (PCN), which has been vaccinating people over the age of 80 at Lionwood Medical Practice, Gurney Practice and Trinity and Bowthorpe Medical Practice in the city.
Staff have also set up roving teams going into care homes to vaccinate residents and those who are housebound in the area.
Mr Hancock spoke to the network's head of transformation, Tracey Bullard, Dr Raija Blenk, Dr Saffana Rasul and pharmacy team lead Duncan Martinez Hanson.
Mrs Bullard said: “It was such an amazing surprise. Last night I received a phone call to say the Secretary of State had heard how well we were progressing with the roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations in Norwich and that he wanted to speak to us and thank us for our efforts.
You may also want to watch:
“The call was arranged for today and we spent about 20 minutes talking. He was keen to learn more about the vaccine rollout in the Norwich area and thanked us. It was a really nice gesture and we were grateful for the call.”
Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) described the call as a “welcome boost” for primary care staff.
Most Read
- 1 Village care home confirms coronavirus outbreak
- 2 Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed
- 3 'Sounded like my roof was coming off': RAF jet sonic boom heard over city
- 4 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy
- 5 Tributes to 'Winkle' - the legendary landlord who broke the mould
- 6 New drive-thru McDonald's to create 65 jobs
- 7 Flood alerts across Norfolk ahead of expected rain
- 8 Mansion for sale for £2.5million with helicopter pad
- 9 Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops dream project
- 10 Derelict pub on eyesore site could be turned into new Co-op store
She added: “Our health and care staff in primary care, hospitals, large scale vaccination sites and pharmacies are doing an incredible job to get the COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it the most.
"We have made considerable progress in Norfolk and north Suffolk (Waveney) vaccinating those aged 80 years and over, care home residents and staff and frontline health and care workers. This is welcome news but we will not rest until all those who are most vulnerable to this disease are vaccinated.”
The CCG gave an update about the vaccine programme at a governing body meeting on Tuesday which included that 76,234 vaccines have been given to all age groups across Norfolk and Waveney up to January 17.