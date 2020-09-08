‘Long-term effects can be terrible’: young people warned over coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 8, 2020. In the statement, he said: ÒTodayÕs ONS figures show that the weekly coronavirus deaths have dropped to their lowest number since mid-March and the latest daily number of recorded deaths is three. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The health secretary has warned young people that the “long-term effects can be terrible” for those who get coronavirus, following a rise in daily cases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 8, 2020. In the statement, he said: ÒTodayÕs ONS figures show that the weekly coronavirus deaths have dropped to their lowest number since mid-March and the latest daily number of recorded deaths is three. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 8, 2020. In the statement, he said: ÒTodayÕs ONS figures show that the weekly coronavirus deaths have dropped to their lowest number since mid-March and the latest daily number of recorded deaths is three. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Matt Hancock gave an address in the House of Commons in which he outlined testing kits had been provided to all care homes that had registered, and said the government would not rest as they expanded testing capacity “even further”.

He said there had been a “concerning rise” in cases among young people and tighter restrictions were announced for Bolton, after a rise in the number of positive cases there.

Mr Hancock said: “So it is critical that we maintain our collective commitment to controlling this disease, and social distancing is the first line of defence. While young people are less likely to die from this disease, be in no doubt that they are still at risk.

You may also want to watch:

“The long-term effects can be terrible and of course they can infect others.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “(Mr Hancock’s) testing regime has been a fiasco in recent days and yet we have no apology from him today.”