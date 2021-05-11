Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
Rules on face masks imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic could be changed next month, the health secretary has confirmed.
The wearing of face coverings across a variety of settings, including on public transport, in shops and restaurants, has been in force since last summer.
But now the government has announced it could change the rules around mask-wearing from next month
Matt Hancock said ministers "haven't ruled that out" as part of step four of England's roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions on 21 June, but he urged people to continue exercising "personal responsibility".
He also said those aged 35 and over will be offered their coronavirus vaccine soon, with the rollout currently inoculating everyone over the age of 40.
Mr Hancock made the announcement after prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed step three of lockdown easing will go ahead next Monday, May 17.
This means pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen indoors and people allowed to mix indoors as two households or under the rule of six. People will also have the choice of whether to socially distance with close family and friends they are meeting up with.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
- 2 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
- 3 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
- 4 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
- 5 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
- 6 Former Primark store goes up for rent
- 7 Ten Covid patients in Norfolk's hospitals means more restrictions should be eased
- 8 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
- 9 Drivers facing long delays on A146 due to roadworks
- 10 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
Guidance on close personal conduct will be also be published, and will include guidance around individuals taking personal responsibility and exercising common sense according to their circumstances.