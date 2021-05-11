News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 10:27 AM May 11, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM May 11, 2021
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Shoppers may be allowed to ditch the masks from next month. Pictured are shopping in Norwich wearing masks - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Rules on face masks imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic could be changed next month, the health secretary has confirmed.

The wearing of face coverings across a variety of settings, including on public transport, in shops and restaurants, has been in force since last summer.

But now the government has announced it could change the rules around mask-wearing from next month

Matt Hancock said ministers "haven't ruled that out" as part of step four of England's roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions on 21 June, but he urged people to continue exercising "personal responsibility".

He also said those aged 35 and over will be offered their coronavirus vaccine soon, with the rollout currently inoculating everyone over the age of 40.

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Photo: House of Common/PA Wire

Matt Hancock speaking in the House of Commons - Credit: PA

Mr Hancock made the announcement after prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed step three of lockdown easing will go ahead next Monday, May 17.

This means pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen indoors and people allowed to mix indoors as two households or under the rule of six. People will also have the choice of whether to socially distance with close family and friends they are meeting up with.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave
  2. 2 Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK
  3. 3 What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why
  1. 4 Go-ahead for eagles to be reintroduced to Norfolk
  2. 5 'Absolutely horrific' - Girl, 14, kicked and punched in face in fight
  3. 6 Former Primark store goes up for rent
  4. 7 Ten Covid patients in Norfolk's hospitals means more restrictions should be eased
  5. 8 1,000 people book for Norwich restaurant's 'back out to help out' offer
  6. 9 Drivers facing long delays on A146 due to roadworks
  7. 10 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park

Guidance on close personal conduct will be also be published, and will include guidance around individuals taking personal responsibility and exercising common sense according to their circumstances.

Coronavirus
Lockdown Easing
Norfolk
Suffolk
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Game Pad in King’s Lynn released a video of a delivery driver who accidentally walked through their shop window

Video

Moment delivery driver walks through shop window

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burt

Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus