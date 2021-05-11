Published: 10:27 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM May 11, 2021

Shoppers may be allowed to ditch the masks from next month. Pictured are shopping in Norwich wearing masks - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Rules on face masks imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic could be changed next month, the health secretary has confirmed.

The wearing of face coverings across a variety of settings, including on public transport, in shops and restaurants, has been in force since last summer.

But now the government has announced it could change the rules around mask-wearing from next month

Matt Hancock said ministers "haven't ruled that out" as part of step four of England's roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions on 21 June, but he urged people to continue exercising "personal responsibility".

He also said those aged 35 and over will be offered their coronavirus vaccine soon, with the rollout currently inoculating everyone over the age of 40.

Matt Hancock speaking in the House of Commons - Credit: PA

Mr Hancock made the announcement after prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed step three of lockdown easing will go ahead next Monday, May 17.

This means pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen indoors and people allowed to mix indoors as two households or under the rule of six. People will also have the choice of whether to socially distance with close family and friends they are meeting up with.

Guidance on close personal conduct will be also be published, and will include guidance around individuals taking personal responsibility and exercising common sense according to their circumstances.