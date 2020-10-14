Search

High school remains open as isolating pupil tests positive

PUBLISHED: 17:29 14 October 2020

A Norfolk high school remains open to all students despite a pupil testing positive for coronavirus.

Marshland High School, in the village of West Walton, between King’s Lynn and Wisbech, was informed that a Year 11 student has tested positive following a period of isolation at home.

Deputy Headteacher Tom Duce confirmed the student had already been isolating at home for 10 days after a family member had displayed symptoms and then tested positive.

He continued: “Public Health England has advised us that no further action is required at this time because the student had already been isolating, and that no student or member of staff needs to isolate.

“We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

MORE: Twenty-eight children and three staff sent home to isolate after primary school pupil tests positive

“Marshland remains open for all year groups and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

Parents were written to on October 14 with advice on how they can support their child if they display symptoms.

Pupils at the school, which has 773 pupils, have also been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitiser.

The school is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which also runs the Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, where three students have tested positive for the virus.

