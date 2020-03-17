Search

Coronavirus: Marina Theatre closes ‘following government advice’

PUBLISHED: 10:13 17 March 2020

The popular Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: VistaViews

A popular theatre has closed from today (Tuesday, March 17) as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Following industry advice and the government’s announcement on Monday evening regarding theatres amid the pandemic, management at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft have closed the theatre from March 17.

A spokesman for the Marina Theatre said: “Following government advice, and alongside other UK theatres, the Marina Theatre is closed from today (March 17). “We do not know how long this closure will last at the moment but our policy will be renewed in-line with government advice.

“Please check our website – www.marinatheatre.co.uk – over the next few days for further information.

“If you have tickets for upcoming events our box office team will contact you directly.

“Please do not contact the box Office as they are receiving a large volume of calls.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

The closure of the Marina Theatre comes after Stephen Crocker, the chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal, cancelled Monday night’s performance of Les Miserables after prime minister Boris Johnson called on people to “avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues” and stop “non-essential contact” in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

With last night’s show cancelled at the Norwich Theatre Royal a further statement is to be issued about future events at the theatre on Tuesday.

