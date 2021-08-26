Woman abandons retirement after losing over five stone in seven months

Published: 5:24 PM August 26, 2021

A woman has been inspired to become a Slimming World consultant after losing her lockdown weight, ditching her retirement plans.

Maria Thompson, 54, lost five and a half stone in 27 weeks after committing to the diet plan.

She said: “I always had a good reason not to diet, and then Covid hit and I didn’t see any reason to change my eating habits as I wasn’t going out to socialise or needing to get into a summer swimsuit for a holiday abroad.

“If anything, the pandemic gave me another reason to eat whatever I wanted without thinking about the weight.”

It wasn’t until February 2021 when Maria was given a wake-up call.

At a routine health check, Mrs Thompson was told by a nurse that her weight was putting her health and well-being at risk.

Within 24 hours of her appointment, Maria had called Slimming World and was enrolled in their Stalham branch.

The Tunstead local added: “Immediately I felt part of the group and was welcomed by every other member.

“The weigh-ins were done at home and I was delighted that in my first week I had lost 4.5 pounds.

Maria Thompson in her new role as a Slimming World consultant after losing 5 and a half stone. - Credit: Marcus Thompson

“By week 21 I had lost four stone and eight pounds and I felt like the ‘old Maria’ again.

“I felt so much better within myself.

“I had so much more energy and was feeling more confident.”

Week 27 arrived and Maria had hit her goal weight, having lost five and a half stone.

Following her success, Maria wanted to help others so she applied to become a Slimming World consultant.

She said: “I moved to Norfolk with plans to retire from accounts management, but I was inspired by my journey to help and support others lose weight.

“If I hadn't had the support of my husband, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

The new Slimming World consultant is only a couple of weeks away from starting her own Slimming World group in Spixworth on September 6.

“We only started promoting seven days ago and there’s already a huge amount of interest from the surrounding areas.

“People just can't wait to get going with it.”