Interactive map reveals Norfolk places with highest Covid vaccination rates

An interactive map has revealed the areas in Norfolk with the highest vaccination rates. - Credit: PA

New data has revealed the areas in Norfolk with the highest coronavirus vaccination rates - with the most boosted people in North Norfolk and Broadland.

Government figures as of January 4 have been broken down by constituency with all areas of Norfolk seeing more than 69pc of people triple vaccinated.

North Norfolk led the way with 78.1pc of people triple vaccinated, followed by Broadland which saw 76.4pc of people taking up the booster.

The lowest booster uptake was in Norwich with just over half of the eligible population boosted, closely followed by Great Yarmouth with 62pc of people triple jabbed.

Most areas of Norfolk now have more than 80pc of people double jabbed, however in Norwich and Great Yarmouth that figure drops to around 70pc.

A second map shows the percentage of those vaccinated by city, town or village, with most having between 60pc and 70pc of people triple vaccinated.

Mundesley, Trunch and Bacton lead the way with almost 76pc of people in the villages triple jabbed.

Nationally, just over half of the population have received their booster, while 70.6pc of people have been double vaccinated, with 77.1pc having at least one jab as of January 3.

It comes after a similar map showed the areas of Norfolk with the most Covid cases.