The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

PUBLISHED: 11:11 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 23 June 2020

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Archant

Coronavirus is behind four in every 10 deaths in some Norfolk neighbourhoods, while other areas are yet to record a single victim.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal huge differences across the region in coronavirus deaths since March 1.

The numbers have been broken down into neighbourhoods of around 7,000 people called MSOAs.

In Norfolk and Waveney, the MSOA with the highest percentage of deaths from coronavirus was Dussindale with 14 out of 32 deaths down to Covid-19.

The numbers underline how outbreaks can be confined to very small areas.

An area of Swaffham had the highest number of coronavirus deaths, when compared with every neighbourhood in Norfolk and Waveney, with 24 since March 1. Picture: ArchantAn area of Swaffham had the highest number of coronavirus deaths, when compared with every neighbourhood in Norfolk and Waveney, with 24 since March 1. Picture: Archant

Next door to Dussindale, in the north of Thorpe St Andrew, there has not been one coronavirus death.

Experts could offer no reason for the differences between neighbouring areas, but locations of places like care homes could be a factor.

Other areas yet to record a single coronavirus death are mainly in Norwich, showing how younger populations are less affected.

The neighbourhoods with no deaths include Eaton, the city centre, Thorpe Hamlet and Heartsease.

Costessey, Melton Constable and Hingham also had no deaths, the ONS figures show.

The area with the second highest percentage of deaths was in south Norfolk, around Hempnall, Ditchingham and Wortwell. There, 17 of its 41 deaths were related to coronavirus.

The parish councils at Hempall and Ditchingham said they were not aware of any local outbreaks.

The area with the highest number of coronavirus deaths is Swaffham with 24 since March 1.

Many areas of Norwich have not recorded a single coronavirus death. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMany areas of Norwich have not recorded a single coronavirus death. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

There has been little research so far into why some areas are much more affected than others.

But nationally the figures show poorer areas suffer more than wealthier ones.

Sarah Caul, from the ONS, said: “General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but Covid-19 appears to be increasing this effect.”

That is partly true in Norfolk and Waveney.

The third worst affected area is Lowestoft with two of its four neighbourhoods among the highest in Norfolk and Waveney for percentage and number of deaths.

In Suffolk poorer areas are also worse affected than richer ones.

Stuart Keeble, director of Public Health Suffolk, said: “Although local numbers are small and must be interpreted with caution, our initial analysis shows Covid-19 deaths are mainly located in our more densely populated towns where we know that areas of deprivation and more diverse populations exist.”

Director of Norfolk Public Health, Louise Smith, said it was difficult to comment on the figures.

Lowestoft also had a high number and percentage of Covid-19 related deaths when compared with the rest of the region. Photo: ArchantLowestoft also had a high number and percentage of Covid-19 related deaths when compared with the rest of the region. Photo: Archant

•About the data

This data from the ONS contains all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6.

It includes all deaths which had Covid-19 mentioned anywhere on the death certificate.

The ONS said the information used to produce these statistics is based on details collected when certified deaths are registered with the local registration office, but there are likely to be some deaths involving Covid-19 that occurred in the period which were registered after June 6.

