Man leaves £300,000 to King’s Lynn Hospitals League of Friends

Chris Bishop

Published: 9:52 AM August 7, 2018    Updated: 11:07 PM October 9, 2020
A Theatre at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Hospital supporters have been given a £300,000 donation.

King's Lynn Hospitals League of Friends has been left the money in the estate of the late Geoffrey Boothman.

Secretary Carol Crake said: 'This was a legacy from his will and came as a lovely surprise to the league as we knew nothing about the gentleman or the reasons for him making such an amount in our favour.'

The league supports the Queen Elizabeth Hospital buy raising funds to buy equipment via collections and the shop in the foyer.

It is now in talks with the hospital over what it could buy with Mr Boothman's legacy.

Recent purchases made by the league have included two computers on wheels for Rudham Ward, which cost £10,212, and three external cardiac pacemakers for the Critical Care Unit, which cost £6,629.

It has also bought chairs, monitors, tables and a blood pressure unit.

