'Lives are being torn apart': Family's heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years.

A man who is in a persistent vegetative state is having to move from his home, after living at the All Hallows hospital for more than a decade.

Protesters against the closure of All Hallows health care trust in Beccles.

Ed Spashett requires constant medical intervention to be kept alive. He has been living at the All Hallows Healthcare hospital in Bungay for 14 years.

Tomorrow(April 16) the 32-year-old will be moved to another care facility which is 22 miles away, and his mother Sandra Bell is in disbelief.

“I was just chatting to his dad, and this is the last time we will visit him at All Hallows.

“He will be in a strange environment with carers who initially will be unfamiliar to him. This could impact on his health and wellbeing,” the 59-year-old said.

All Hallows Healthcare Nursing Home, Bungay.

Mrs Bell was advised to move her son from the home before the final decision was announced because of the lack of suitable beds in the local area.

“If we insisted on Ed staying at All Hallows until the hospital closes, Ed would then probably be moved to an acute bed at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital which is not in his best interests at all or possibly even out of the area.

“The best outcome for residents, patients, relatives and staff surely has to be that All Hallows Hospital and other Trust services remain as they are now under new providers.

“Too many lives are being torn apart and my heart is heavy,” she said.

As a family, they are concerned they “will not be able to pop in as frequently” and reassure him, and themselves that everything is okay.

She added: “How can this be in my son's best interests?”

Despite Mr Spashett moving from the home, the family will continue to support the campaign to 'Save All Hallows'.

“It is not just Ed, it is all the other residents,” she said.

Demonstrators gathered to protest against the closure of the service last Saturday (April 13) more than three weeks after it was announced.

On April 12, its future was discussed at a meeting chaired by Bungay Town Reeve and president of the Friends of All Hallows, Sylvia Knights, which aimed at giving “more answers”.