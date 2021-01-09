News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 40s with no underlying conditions among six Covid deaths at hospital

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:17 PM January 9, 2021   
A man in his 40s with no underlying conditions is among six deaths of Covid-positive patients recorded on a single day at one Norfolk hospital.

In a statement posted to its website, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston announced on January 8 that six people being cared for there, who had tested positive for Covid-19, had died.

A spokesperson said: "The patients were a man in his 40s with no underlying health conditions, a woman in her  50s with underlying health conditions, and four men in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

"Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time."

This brings the total number of deaths recorded at the hospital to 190, in comparison to 237 at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and 203 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

According to NHS data, as of January 5 at the JPUH, 92 of 288 occupied beds were being used to treat Covid patients, making it just under a third of beds. But one week earlier, on January 1, the number of beds occupied by Covid patients stood was almost half that figure at 56.

The number of adult general and acute beds free at the hospital is now down to just 30.

