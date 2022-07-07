News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Huge fine for care home after resident falls out of window

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:25 PM July 7, 2022
The Mountfield Care home is being revamped. .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mountfield care home, where a resident fell from a first floor window - Credit: Archant

Failing to prevent a resident from falling out of a window has earned a care provider a £100,000 fine.

A 70-year-old man suffered head, hand and leg injuries after falling from a first-floor window of Mountfield care home in Norwich in October 2020.

The resident was found in the grounds of the care home nursing his injuries where it emerged he had left the home via a window.

An investigation into the incident found that restrictors installed to prevent people from being able to climb out of or fall through windows were not fit for purpose.

It found the restrictors could be easily overridden manually, could be opened without a key and did not comply with safety standards expected of care providers. These have now been replaced.

Norse Care's newly refurbished and improved Mountfield care home, Millcroft, off St Clements Hill. N

Norse Care's newly refurbished and improved Mountfield care home, Millcroft, off St Clements Hill. Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

However, the incident resulted in Norse Care, the company which runs the home in Millcroft, off St Clements Hill in the north of the city, being criminally prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

At a sentencing hearing held in Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Thursday, the provider was ordered to pay more than £100,000 in fines and various legal charges.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
  2. 2 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
  3. 3 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
  1. 4 Yobs pictured climbing on vandalised charity dinosaur
  2. 5 The days you can visit Wroxham Barns for a fiver this month
  3. 6 'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages
  4. 7 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
  5. 8 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
  6. 9 WATCH: Car becomes engulfed in flames at side of Norfolk road
  7. 10 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'

It came after the provider pleaded guilty to putting people at risk of avoidable harm due to the unsafety of the windows.

Louise Broddle, head of adult social care inspection at the CQC, said: "People receiving care have a right to expect they are safe and well-protected and that any risks to their health and wellbeing are well-managed.

"In this case, Norse Care didn't take all the necessary steps to ensure its residents' safety. This resulted in somebody being hurt and other people at the service being exposed to a significant risk of avoidable harm. This is unacceptable."

The home was most recently inspected by the CQC in April 2021 and was rated as requiring improvement - the second-lowest available.

A spokesman for Norse Care said: "We deeply regret the incident and the injuries the resident sustained and have sincerely apologised to the family 

"An inspection of all our care home windows has taken place, with all locks replaced with more robust fittings and a thorough system of checks established."

Norse Care was fined £100,000 for the incident, ordered to pay the CQC's £11,000 legal cost and pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. 

‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Damage to charity dinosaur trail T.rex sculpture DinAshore

GoGoDiscover

Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon