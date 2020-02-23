Emergency worker's thanks to public after Maltesers left on ambulance windscreen

An ambulance crew has praised a "kind and thoughtful" gesture from the public after they left a sweet treat on their windscreen.

A packet of Maltesers was left on an ambulance in Norwich over the weekend, as part of a social media sensation called Hit the Ambulance, which sees people earn points for leaving gifts on various emergency service vehicles.

The ambulance worker, who chose to stay anonymous, said: "It's such a kind and thoughtful gesture of the public to do for us and the majority of the public have been amazing in recent months, bringing us sweets and chocolates to stations, delivering them to the ambulances at the hospitals and now this new game of Hit the Ambulance - it's just a morale boost when we have had a particularly tough day."

A Facebook group with more than 13,500 members advises people gift emergency service workers treats, black ink pens, tea or coffee, notes, bottled water or even a drawing from a child.