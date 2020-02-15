Search

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

15 February, 2020 - 06:10
Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Archant

The ex-boss of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, who is wanted in Australia, is living in a north Norfolk hideaway, we can reveal today.

Malcolm Stamp has been wanted in Queensland, Australia, since 2018 as part of an investigation into nepotism allegations at a hospital he ran.

Two of his former associates have appeared in court in Australia to face corruption charges.

Mr Stamp, meanwhile, is living in a large home up a rural track in Roughton where the average house price is £370,000.

He said on Friday that he had not heard a word from Australian authorities, who have been investigating him since 2014.

While chief executive of Brisbane's Metro North Hospital in 2014, he was referred to Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) over allegations that he got his daughter a job as a condition of a contract awarded by the hospital.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for him in 2018 which they said would only be activated if he returned to Australia.

But network ABC in Brisbane now reports that Mr Stamp, who led the NNUH until 2002, could be extradited.

The CCC declined to comment but confirmed the warrant was still active.

Speaking to this newspaper from his home in Roughton, Mr Stamp said: "I've not heard anything from authorities in Australia since 2014/15.

"They never told me they had issued an arrest warrant."

Asked whether the nepotism accusations were true, he said: "I don't want to say anything about the accusations. I have never had any charges put to me."

The CCC charged two Australian men with fraud and corruption offences when they issued the warrant for Mr Stamp in 2018.

The two men, Scott McMullen, who worked for Mr Stamp, and Dan Williams, who ran the health firm which was given the contract, have both since appeared in court.

Mr McMullen pleaded guilty last year and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Mr Williams has not yet been sentenced.

The Brisbane District Court heard that Mr McMullen dishonestly helped recruit Mr Stamp's daughter to an "unnecessary" role in media services at the hospital for £40,000 a year, when staff were being laid off in cuts.

The prosecutor told the court: "Stamp has a bombastic personality, he was an arrogant man who did exert power on those below him, including Mr McMullen."

Australian taxpayers forked out £13,000 before the scheme was uncovered.

-A long career and an CBE

Malcolm Stamp has more than 30 years experience working in the NHS.

He led the NNUH from 1994 through its move to Colney in 2001 before leaving at the end of 2002 to become chief executive of Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The 57-year old was awarded an CBE in 2002 and given an honorary degree by the UEA in 2000.

He also worked at hospitals in Coventry and Essex.

He moved to Australia in 2013 to start a new job at Metro North Hospital in Brisbane, but he left in 2014 and returned to Norfolk after a whistleblower raised concerns about the awarding of a contract.

Metro North is Australia's biggest hospital and since 2014 it has been rocked by allegations.

On Wednesday, ABC in Brisbane reported that the hospital tried to silence a whistleblower who exposed allegedly corrupt funding of a defamation lawsuit by psychiatrists against a former patient.

