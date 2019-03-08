Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Event celebrates fresh new look for Big C's hospital centre

PUBLISHED: 16:48 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 24 April 2019

The opening of the refurbished Big C centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured, left to right, Gaye Youngman, Theresa Cossey MBE, and Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby. Photo: Big C

The opening of the refurbished Big C centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured, left to right, Gaye Youngman, Theresa Cossey MBE, and Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby. Photo: Big C

Big C

Norfolk and Waveney’s cancer charity, Big C, held a celebration event to mark the completed refurbishment of its support and information centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The opening of the refurbished Big C centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Big CThe opening of the refurbished Big C centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Big C

The afternoon tea took place on April 12, with special guests the Lilac Ladies (Ladies in League Against Cancer), a fundraising group which raises funds for Big C and who generously provided £20,000 to fund the refurbishment. In recognition of the Lilac Ladies continued support for Big C, the event marked the opening of the Lilac Lounge, an appealing and homely relaxation space within the centre.

The Big C Centre in Norwich has recently been given a fresh new look to ensure the very best environment for cancer care. It is the centre's first redecoration since it opened in 2006 and retains its warmth while providing a refreshed contemporary, colourful and calm setting and a clearer information area with new private seating.

Sam Glee, acting director of operations, said: “We are enormously grateful to the Lilac Ladies for their ongoing dedicated support for Big C's work. The aim in our centres is to create a home from home, removed from a medical environment and a space where those affected by cancer can find calm, as well as a wide range of support and complementary therapies. The refurbished centre looks amazing and enhances this further.”

Big C's support and information centre in the grounds of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital hosted 16,450 visits in 2018. A wide range of services are on offer at the centre to support the practical needs of those affected by cancer, along with their emotional well-being. In 2018 this included 463 hours of counselling, 531 hours of welfare advice and 1,000 hours of complementary therapy.

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Morrisons evacuated and charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

School trip cancelled due to uncertainty over Brexit

Aylsham High School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

More than 60 new homes to be built in village near Norwich as council gives green light

A map showing where dozens of new homes are to be built in Cringleford. Picture: Google

Three people banned from Norwich hotel after altercation at Only Fools and Horses themed party

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google.

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists