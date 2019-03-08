Event celebrates fresh new look for Big C's hospital centre

The opening of the refurbished Big C centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured, left to right, Gaye Youngman, Theresa Cossey MBE, and Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby. Photo: Big C Big C

Norfolk and Waveney’s cancer charity, Big C, held a celebration event to mark the completed refurbishment of its support and information centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The afternoon tea took place on April 12, with special guests the Lilac Ladies (Ladies in League Against Cancer), a fundraising group which raises funds for Big C and who generously provided £20,000 to fund the refurbishment. In recognition of the Lilac Ladies continued support for Big C, the event marked the opening of the Lilac Lounge, an appealing and homely relaxation space within the centre.

The Big C Centre in Norwich has recently been given a fresh new look to ensure the very best environment for cancer care. It is the centre's first redecoration since it opened in 2006 and retains its warmth while providing a refreshed contemporary, colourful and calm setting and a clearer information area with new private seating.

Sam Glee, acting director of operations, said: “We are enormously grateful to the Lilac Ladies for their ongoing dedicated support for Big C's work. The aim in our centres is to create a home from home, removed from a medical environment and a space where those affected by cancer can find calm, as well as a wide range of support and complementary therapies. The refurbished centre looks amazing and enhances this further.”

Big C's support and information centre in the grounds of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital hosted 16,450 visits in 2018. A wide range of services are on offer at the centre to support the practical needs of those affected by cancer, along with their emotional well-being. In 2018 this included 463 hours of counselling, 531 hours of welfare advice and 1,000 hours of complementary therapy.