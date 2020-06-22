‘Let’s make 2021 the year of love,’ says boss of weddings firm

Lynn and Nick Handley outside their new premises at Drove Orchards, at Thornham Picture: AW PR Archant

A wedding business is pledging to make 2021 the Year of Love when couples can tie the knot again.

Nick and Lynn Handley with their daughter Sarah, who manages The Main Event Picture: AW PR Nick and Lynn Handley with their daughter Sarah, who manages The Main Event Picture: AW PR

Marriages have been put on hold this spring and early summer because of coronavirus. It’s not yet clear when nuptials will be able to resume.

But Lynn Handley, who co-owns outside catering business The Main Event, hasn’t let lockdown stop her from moving into new premises, ready for the surge in demand when couples who have had to put their plans on hold can wed.

“It has been sad that so many weddings have been postponed this year, but we look forward to a very busy 2021 and have every hope that it can be the Year of Love,” she said.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have had to postpone their wedding, but we are with them every step of the way to support them through these difficult and worrying times.

The Main Event has been nominated as best caterer in the Wedding Industry Awards Picture: AW PR The Main Event has been nominated as best caterer in the Wedding Industry Awards Picture: AW PR

“The Covid-19 crisis has caused untold damage and harm in our community and has entirely

paused the wedding industry, however we have helped couples to reschedule their weddings for next year and provide support for brides and grooms-to be in making some difficult decisions. We are also sending out quotes to many enquiries not only for next year but also 2022. It really looks as if 2021 and beyond are going to be bumper years for weddings, something happy and positive to really look forward to.”

The Main Event, which is moving into custom-made premises at Drove Orchards in Thornham, has been nominated for best caterer in the Wedding Industry Awards – the so-called Oscars of the UK Wedding Industry.

Mrs Handley said: “We are thrilled to have been nominated for this incredible award and proud of our wonderful team who always go above and beyond what is expected of them.”

Co-owner Nick Handley said the business was lucky to have ongoing corporate contracts with Sheringham Shoal offshore windfarm and Glebe House School at Hunstanton to keep it ticking over.

After running pubs including the Lifeboat Inn at Thornham, the Anchor Inn at Morston and Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, the couple decided to concentrate full time on outside catering in 2010.