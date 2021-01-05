Riding for the disabled centre closes following new lockdown

Published: 1:28 PM January 5, 2021

Joyce Walford, from Dove Court Care Home at Wisbech, met pony Roger at the Magpie Centre Open Day last year which gave dementia patients a chance to meet the horses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norfolk riding for the disabled centre has announced it will close until at least the middle of February following the new lockdown rules.

The West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association (WNRDA) based at the Magpie Centre at Wallington Hall, near Downham Market, announced its decision on Facebook following confusion over whether lessons were allowed to continue.

But the centre has now suspended all lessons and activities until further guidelines allow them to safely reopen for staff and riders.

A statement said: "Please rest assured that our horses will continue to be well looked after by our dedicated team of staff and our quite amazing team of volunteers."

The centre provided more than 100 riding and carriage driving lessons a week to people with physical and learning disabilities but coronavirus restrictions limited this, resulting in a loss of donations.

A GoFundMe page was set up to make up for the loss and to help provide care for its horses and ponies.