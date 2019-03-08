How this ‘Magic Table’ is helping dementia sufferers

The Magic Table launch event at Pitches View, Reydon. Picture: Orwell Housing Association Archant

An award-winning innovation has been unveiled at a sheltered housing site – and it is proving to be just magical.

Orwell Housing Association has installed a magic dementia table at Pitches View supported housing scheme in Reydon.

With it understood to be the first such interactive table in housing with care in Suffolk, the Magic Table hails from the Netherlands – renowned for its cutting-edge approach to dementia care.

The technology, consisting of a series of interactive games that are projected on a table, has been designed to help those at a later stage on their dementia journey to be more active and create moments of happiness.

It consists of a series of interactive games that are projected on a table.

The light games encourage players to reach out towards them and the lights subsequently respond to their hand and arm movements, allowing the residents to play with light.

Sonia Waters, manager at Pitches View, said: “The Magic Table creates a fun, safe environment for all tenants.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this amazing technology, the games will inspire those living with dementia to interact with their families, including the younger generation with whom they might otherwise be unable to communicate.

“It’s astonishing the impact it is having. Our sincere thanks to everyone involved in enabling us to purchase the magic table including The Reydon Trust and The Sole Bay Care Fund.”

Cathy Ryan, chairman of The Sole Bay Care Fund, said: “The staff at Pitches View had identified this unique way to encourage their tenants to play games together and also how it helps with cognitive stimulation.

“It’s also a fantastic way of encouraging grandchildren and school children to come and visit our older residents and join in with the magic games.”

Children from Brambles Day Nursery have been regular visitors to Pitches View and attended the launch event to see the ‘magical’ new piece of equipment.

Lucy Ruskins, nursery manager, said: “As Brambles Day Nursery is situated just a short walk from Pitches View, we were delighted to be asked to bring along some of our children to experience the new Magic Table.”