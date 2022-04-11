News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New cancer information hub launches at hospital

David Hannant

Published: 10:14 AM April 11, 2022
Information manager Lynn Thomas at the new Macmillian Information Pod at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

A new drop-in hub for people to get support and information about cancer has launched in the region's largest hospital.

The new Macmillan Information Pod has been set up at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, located in the west outpatients area of the site.

The 'pod' has been equipped with information booklets and other resources from the charity and will be operated by Lynn Thomas, its information manager.

She will be available to offer information and advice between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, with the pod remaining open for people to collect leaflets out of this timeframe.

Ms Thomas said: "There's a big need for this and I think we'll see lots of people using it.

"When you are dealing with uncertainty of fear, having easy access to reliable information can help you feel more in control and better able to make decisions about your treatment and care."

The pod, which launched this week, is on level two of the west outpatients wing of the hospital.

