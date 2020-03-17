Search

Leisure centres in West Norfolk stay open - but classes cancelled

PUBLISHED: 13:57 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 17 March 2020

Lynnsport will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary next week. Picture: Ian Burt

Gyms and swimming pools in towns across West Norfolk will remain open, the trust which runs them said.

But all classes, gymnastics, swimming classes, all drop-in sessions including Tumble Tots, the Easter Holidays programme, and all events at Alive West Norfolk sports centres will be cancelled until April 3.

Alive Leisure said gyms, swimming pools and pay as you go activities at Lynnsport and St James Pool in King’s Lynn, the Oasis at Hunstanton and Downham Leisure at Downham Market would remain open.

A spokesman said: “In line with Public Health England (PHE) guidance, we have increased the level of cleaning and hygiene in our centres.

“Please familiarise yourself with the latest guidance from PHE and do not visit the gym if you are displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and are advised to self-isolate. Please follow Government guidance if you are a returning traveller.

“We will continue to communicate further with customers via our website, social media and the press. In the meantime we would ask for affected customers to wait for us to contact you via email.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation and we will be in touch as soon as possible.”

It came as the borough’s three main theatres announced they were to close as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital said confirmed cases of coronavirus had increased to five.

MORE - QEH now treating five for coronavirus



