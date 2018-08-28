Search

Dementia care programs brings together three generations through music

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 December 2018

A dementia care home has brought together three generations after they launched a new activity session which was inspired from a television series. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A dementia care home has brought together three generations after they launched a new activity session which was inspired from a television series.

Harleston House, a specialist home in Lowestoft has been inspired by the Channel 4 TV show “Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds”.

After introducing Musical Memories to the care home, Early Years Practitioner Donna Fordham saw an opportunity to collaborate with the home to deliver intergenerational music sessions.

She said: “I was inspired by the TV show and could see the opportunity for Harleston House and its activities team to collaborate a meaningful activity for all to enjoy.

“Through my experience as a music practitioner and my recent work with activities leader Gareth Harding I devised an approach to bring three generations together to share in the joy of music making and musical activities and it’s going really well,” she said.

The main objective was for the residents to share some meaningful moments and enhance the lives of all the people participating.

Following the pilot in August, the intergeneration session which is based around music had a great response.

The home now hosts sessions in the home once a fortnight after the roaring success the management of the home are looking to increase the sessions.

Gareth Harding, Activities Co-ordinator at Harleston House, said: “It’s been a working relationship and process since the summer and it’s not something any of us has rushed into as there is much to consider when providing these sessions in a dementia care home.

“Donna plays the Ukulele and I assist with the singing and promoting a relaxed and cheery atmosphere in the room,” Mr Harding said.

He added: “The residents, children and their parents provide the rest through connections, interactions and enjoying the session together, it’s heart-warming to be a part of and more homes should do it.”

The care home has been providing the activities that bring together children from 0 to 16 into the home.

Greensleeves Care is a charitable organisation, which provides care for older people in its residential, dementia and nursing homes across England.

