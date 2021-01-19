News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A momentous occasion': Pharmacies to start Covid vaccinations in Suffolk

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:31 PM January 19, 2021   
Audrey Burton, 97, receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Audrey Burton, 97, receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Lowestoft-area chemist is set to become one of the first two pharmacies in Suffolk to provide Covid-19 vaccines to their community.

Hayden Chemists in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, will this week begin playing their part in the roll out of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme.

Hayden Chemists in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad will join the roll out of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme. Picture: Google Maps

Hayden Chemists in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad will join the roll out of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

With Hayden Chemists joining Aqua Pharmacy in Ipswich as the first two pharmacies in Suffolk, they will be providing vaccines from Thursday, January 21.

Both pharmacies will be offering the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week with an additional booking option also available.

Coronavirus Vaccines In Numbers

Pharmacist Sunny Dhanoa, co-owner of the Hayden Chemists Group, said: “We are delighted to begin vaccinations in Lowestoft and help the county recover from the pandemic.



“There is definitely an appetite for the community pharmacy sector to participate in the programme and we hope to see more sites in due course play their part.”

TC HEALTH Norwich vaccine centre opens

Tania Farrow, chief officer for the Suffolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee, said: ‘‘This is a momentous occasion for our Suffolk community pharmacy teams.

"There is definitely scope for a future role for more of our community pharmacies to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations on a larger scale – especially as the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine’s storage requirements are more practical to be delivered in a community setting.

"We look forward to the potential impact this may have on stemming this pandemic.’’

Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “I’m really pleased that our continued hard work and efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable in Waveney will be further boosted by the support of local pharmacies.

"This will help us vaccinate those at greatest risk from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

"Pharmacists are very experienced in vaccinating patients as they do every year against flu.

“We would again like to remind local people to please be patient and not to contact their GP practice, pharmacy or other NHS services about an appointment.

"You will be contacted as soon as it’s your turn.

"Please do not attend a vaccination site without an appointment.”

Visit the Suffolk and North East Essex COVID-19 Vaccination Service website for details of the ongoing vaccination programme via https://sneevaccine.org.uk/

