‘There are a lot of talkers but I’m a walker’: Boxer opens free community academy

PUBLISHED: 17:15 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 20 November 2018

Ben Poole and James Barker training in the gym. Picture: Marc Betts

A Lowestoft boxer has set-up a community boxing club with the hope of helping others.

Ben Poole has started a community boxing club in Lowestoft. Picture: Marc BettsBen Poole has started a community boxing club in Lowestoft. Picture: Marc Betts

Ben Poole, 33, has been boxing since he was 10-years-old and has now opened Lowestoft Boxing Academy at Boston Lodge, Boston Road.

The senior support office says that Lacey’s Gym and Boxing Club is not a business but aimed at helping people get active and support with mental health focusing on “before and after care” not just boxing.

Mr Poole said: “I have been running boxing clubs and coaching for a number of years but I have never seen them as a business or an attempt to make money.

“I have boxed at every club in the town and I have been able to learn a lot from my previous coaches. I have taken away things that worked for me and left out what didn’t and combined them in the club.”

James Barker training in the gym. Picture: Marc BettsJames Barker training in the gym. Picture: Marc Betts

The father of six started his first boxing club in a pub’s back room before moving to a building in Battery Green Road.

Unfortunately the building fell into disrepair and Mr Poole was forced to find a new location.

He spoke to Sharon Tejada-Jimenez at Boston Lodge who was able to offer one of the rooms to be transformed into a gym.

Mr Poole added: “The club is not just about boxing but before and after care. I want it to be a place where people can come, and it doesn’t matter about your age or ability.

“Boston Lodge has disabled access and is a great location in town and I don’t ask for money but a favour in return.”

Those who attend the club pay for training through helping out such as cleaning the gym.

Mr Poole is also preparing to box in a semi-professional match for the World Boxing Union International title against Neil Derry.

Along with fellow coach, James Barker, who is competing for the World Boxing Union European title.

Mr Poole added: “I want to be able to bring those belts back and put them on the wall of the club so the boys can look at them and have something to aim for.

“There are talkers and walkers, there are a lot of talkers but I’m a walker and I want to show that.”

In 2015 Mr Poole organised a boxing match to pay tribute to popular Lowestoft man, Scott Smith, who died in a road accident the same year.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/LowestoftBoxing

