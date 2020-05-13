UK sees lowest new coronavirus cases since March

Coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen by 494 however on May 12 new cases were at their lowest daily figure since March. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen to at least 33,186 after 494 more fatalities were recorded in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

However the figures show 3,242 new cases in the last day, the lowest daily figure since March.

NHS England announced 244 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,952.

Of the 244 new deaths announced today, 27 occurred on May 10, 72 on May 11 and 40 on May 12. The figures also show 62 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 9, 42 took place in April, while the remaining one death occurred on March 27.

The UK death toll is now higher than the Asian Flu pandemic of 1957-58.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

The additional deaths recorded today exclude those in care homes, hospices and the wider community - meaning the true figure is likely to be much higher.

Of the new deaths reported five were reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, bringing the total number of fatalities in county’s hospitals up to 332.

Meanwhile the government said 87,063 coronavirus tests were carried out on Tuesday - far short of the 100,000 daily target.

