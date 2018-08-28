Care home created ‘significant risks’ by not closing doors leading to lake and main road

A care home rated as inadequate created ‘significant risks’ by not closing doors giving vulnerable residents access to a lake and main road.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) made three visits to Lower Farm Care Home with Nursing, in King’s Lynn, during August and September.

Their report said: “The service was not safe. There were not always enough staff to make sure people were safe.

“Medicines management required improvement. Ineffective stocktaking procedures, lack of temperature control and poor quality audits meant we could not be sure people always received their medicines as prescribed. Medication errors were noted during the inspection.”

The report also said there were “significant risks” posed by an unfenced lake and access to the main road Grimston Road.

Their report added: “When we arrived at the service at 20.00 on August 8, we noted that three doors were wide open. These doors opened onto the car park which gave free access onto the main road.

“At our last inspection we raised this concern but the provider had failed to mitigate the potential risk of people leaving the service or intruders gaining access to the service.”

Inspectors noted “good practice” with regard to routine maintenance and the testing of fire equipment, emergency lighting, lifts, hoists and hot water.

“A good system was in place and records were well maintained by the maintenance staff,” the report added.

Inspectors said staff were not always aware of information in residents’ care plans.

They spoke to 12 of the home’s 46 residents, along with relatives and staff.

“People told us that staff did not always responded quickly if they needed to press their call bell to get help or support,” inspectors said.

“One person said: ‘I always have a long wait for the toilet. I’m often left in a mess and they have to clean me up. I’m not checked on except for when the drinks or lunch come round’.”

Lower Farm was rated as “requiring improvement” after an inspection last year.

Its latest CQC report says: “Following the last inspection, we asked the provider to complete an action plan to show what they would do, and by when, to improve the all the key questions to at least good. “At this inspection we found that, although the provider had made some improvements and introduced new systems, there were still some significant concerns about the management of risk and the leadership of the service.”