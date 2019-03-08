Just 151 people have their say over proposal to close doctors' surgery

A consultation into the closure of a west Norfolk doctors' surgery has only had 151 responses - despite desperate pleas to keep it over from campaigners.

The future of Fairstead Surgery in King's Lynn was debated at Norfolk County Council's Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) on Thursday.

Operator Vida Healthcare previously launched a consultation over the site, with the recommendation being that it closed for good.

Dr Mark Funnell, from Vida Healthcare, said the surgery needed to be closed because it did not comply with Care Quality Commission building standards.

But at the HOSC meeting yesterday Glyn Watkins, chairman of the surgery's patient participation group (PPG), said: "This is a shame and should be declared unlawful."

Despite a passionate campaign Alex Stewart, chief executive at Healthwatch Norfolk - which is running the consultation - said: "We've had 151 responses, about two thirds of those have been through paper responses."

