New campaign aims to see state of Lynn hospital raised in parliament

A new petition has been launched to see the condition of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital recognised in parliament and for funding to be prioritised for a new build.

Love West Norfolk launched the campaign on Thursday, July 8 and hopes to get 100,000 signatures to trigger a debate in parliament about funding for a new hospital for King's Lynn and west Norfolk.

Love West Norfolk ambassador James Bagge, who is leading the new call, said staff at the QEH - the roof of which is currently held up by props - continue to deliver an exceptional service but are in need of "fit-for-purpose facilities".

He added: "It is crucial that the government understands what the issues are with the hospital and also understands the strength of feeling about it."

Representatives at West Norfolk Council, Freebridge Community Housing and the College of West Anglia have shown their support.

Stuart Dark, leader of WNC, said: "We owe it to our NHS colleagues to support them in any way we can, given what they have done for us throughout the pandemic.



"If you love west Norfolk and love the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, don't delay, sign the petition today."

To sign visit petition.parliament.uk/petitions/590390

This newspaper has launched a campaign to see the hospital rebuilt, and a petition which has so far attracted more than 7,600 signatures. To sign it, visit change.org/p/build-a-new-hospital-for-king-s-lynn