News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

New campaign aims to see state of Lynn hospital raised in parliament

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:54 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 3:17 PM July 8, 2021
Norfolk nurse details distressing treatment leading up to her father-in-law's death

Love West Norfolk launched a new petition for the QEH on Thursday, July 8 and hopes to get 100,000 signatures to trigger a debate in Parliament - Credit: QEH

A new petition has been launched to see the condition of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital recognised in parliament and for funding to be prioritised for a new build.

Love West Norfolk launched the campaign on Thursday, July 8 and hopes to get 100,000 signatures to trigger a debate in parliament about funding for a new hospital for King's Lynn and west Norfolk.

Love West Norfolk ambassador James Bagge, who is leading the new call, said staff at the QEH - the roof of which is currently held up by props - continue to deliver an exceptional service but are in need of "fit-for-purpose facilities".

James Bagge will be the next High Sheriff of Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

James Bagge. - Credit: Ian Burt

He added: "It is crucial that the government understands what the issues are with the hospital and also understands the strength of feeling about it."

Representatives at West Norfolk Council, Freebridge Community Housing and the College of West Anglia have shown their support.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Dark, leader of WNC, said: "We owe it to our NHS colleagues to support them in any way we can, given what they have done for us throughout the pandemic.

"If you love west Norfolk and love the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, don't delay, sign the petition today."

To sign visit petition.parliament.uk/petitions/590390

This newspaper has launched a campaign to see the hospital rebuilt, and a petition which has so far attracted more than 7,600 signatures. To sign it, visit change.org/p/build-a-new-hospital-for-king-s-lynn

Most Read

  1. 1 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
  2. 2 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  3. 3 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  1. 4 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
  2. 5 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  3. 6 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
  4. 7 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
  5. 8 How oversubscribed is your GP surgery? New data reveals postcode lottery
  6. 9 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
  7. 10 See how TV star gives Norwich home 'the Love Island look'
QEH King's Lynn
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Norfolk Live

Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Klodjan Xhaferrllari is set to take over the business under a new name and identity

Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham College has closed after a significant Covid-19 outbreak.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus