We have 'every reason to be optimistic', says health boss as Covid cases fall

Norfolk's head of public health has said the county has "every reason to be optimistic" about the roadmap out of lockdown, as local infection rates hit their lowest point since October.

Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, told Norfolk County Council's health and wellbeing board on Wednesday that she was "extremely pleased" with how the figures had fallen as experts looked back at the impact of the pandemic on the county in the last 12 months.

She said: "It has been quite an unprecedented year. Immensely challenging.

"Looking forward the numbers are now very low. The numbers are now lower than they have been since last October which is extremely good news and, with the rollout of vaccinations and the coming of better weather, we have every reason to be optimistic of the roadmap, the timetable to releasing restrictions."

Dr Lewis Spurgin, senior epidemiologist at Norfolk County Council, set out the impact of the pandemic on Norfolk over the last 12 months.

The impact on Norfolk

The epidemiologist said that Norfolk as a county had fewer cases than elsewhere in the East of England and nationally, despite recording a larger number of cases in the second wave compared to the first.

Dr Spurgin said the county avoided a peak in cases in late autumn, and despite record numbers in January, it was still a lower peak than elsewhere, with the regions seven districts following similar paths.

He said: "There have been slight differences in the size of the second waves, but we can see there have been slightly larger waves in the districts of Broadland, Great Yarmouth and Norwich and slightly smaller second waves in North Norfolk, but these trajectories are very similar and case numbers are declining in all seven of our districts and this is largely as a result of the national lockdown."

Testing

More tests have been carried out in the winter period than in comparison to the first wave, with around 12,000 lateral flow tests per day in Norfolk.

Recently the number of tests has declined due to fewer cases overall.

In the first wave up to 30pc of people in Norfolk that had a test were testing positive.

Dr Lewis said: "That was because many fewer tests were being carried out. There were actually lower cases.

"In the second wave we can see positivity is lower - that's because we have been carrying out more tests. But positivity has been declining so the recent reduction in the number of tests hasn't led to a decline in positivity, that's because we have fewer cases overall.

"Testing is at the highest rates it has ever been."

People

Dr Spurgin said in the second wave there were "consistently higher rates" of infection within women compared to men, as all age groups reported high case numbers.

He said: "It affected all age groups but case numbers had been highest throughout in working age people aged roughly from 20 to 65 and in our very oldest age groups in Norfolk.

"Children have had many fewer cases thankfully compared to other respiratory viruses. Although we have seen more cases in children particularly in the second wave, we saw very few cases in children in the first wave in Norfolk."

Dr Spurgin told the meeting the higher infection rates within women particularly in the second wave were likely to be related to employment and would be investigated further alongside the virus' impact on different ethnic groups and deprivation.

The county council's outbreak centre had been able to associate most cases were contracted through household settings.

Looking forward

Dr Spurgin presented the scenario model used by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Committee on Modelling, a sub group of Sage, which is being used to inform the government's roadmap.

The first graph details "the most optimistic scenario" which includes four million vaccine doses a week and guideline adherence being met and the model tries to show what the picture would look like going forward if restrictions are relaxed at different rates.

The second graph shows what could happen if no measures were followed prompting the epidemiologist to urge vigilance as restrictions are eased.

Dr Spurgin said: "What the modeling shows is if restrictions are relaxed too early those individuals that haven't been protected, haven't been vaccinated or aren't protected by the vaccine will become infected, will become unwell, and that will translate into a wave of mortality that would match what we have seen in the winter... I think what this suggests is the gradual approach is a very sensible one that vigilance is going to be needed going forward."

