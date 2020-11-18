Search

School outbreaks linked to staff ‘letting guard down during coffee break’

PUBLISHED: 13:19 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 18 November 2020

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said school outbreaks could be related to staff letting their guard down during coffee breaks. Picture: Norfolk County Council.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said school outbreaks could be related to staff letting their guard down during coffee breaks. Picture: Norfolk County Council. Picture: Norfolk County Council/PA Wire/PA Images/Jane Barlow

Norfolk County Council/PA Wire/PA Images/Jane Barlow

Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in Norfolk could be coming from staff letting their guard down during coffee break, according to the county’s director of public health.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Speaking at Norfolk County Council’s scrutiny committee meeting on Wednesday morning (November 18), Dr Louise Smith said the vast majority of outbreaks at schools in the county were “very small”.

There are now 19 outbreaks, with two or more confirmed positive cases, where there is “reason to believe transmission happened at school”, she said.

She also said there were 144 “situations”, where a school had reported one case of Covid.

Dr Smith said: “Coffee breaks among staff is a common time when people let down their guard.”

Staff rooms, school yards and the areas outside the school gates were “less regulated” than classrooms in terms of Covid safety and security, she added.

She said that district councils and Covid marshals would be the “obvious potential solution” for enforcing social distancing outside the gates.

Commenting on the link between clusters in the community and outbreaks at schools, she said it was “quite possible that as case numbers in the community go up, we will find more in schools”.

Five schools across the county are currently shut to all pupils.

Those are St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School and Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, both in Gorleston, John Grant School in Caister, Kenninghall Primary School and St Faiths Church of England School in Horsham St Faith.

MORE: Concern after sudden surge in coronavirus cases in Wymondham

Dr Smith also told the meeting there were currently 162 people with the virus on general wards and 11 in intensive care.

She said: “This is still well below the peak of March and significantly below our capacity in hospitals locally, so we’re not concerned at the moment about overall hospital capacity.”

