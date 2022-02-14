UEA expert blasts 'idiotic' plan to scrap Covid testing survey

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the UEA, believes it is the right time for increased social interaction between households amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant © 2013

An expert in viral diseases from the UEA has hit out at plans to scrap a Covid testing survey, describing the touted move as "idiotic".

Since April 2020, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has been sampling 150,000 people per week for Covid-19 as means of tracking trends in the virus, monitoring the effectiveness of vaccines and planning for infection control.

However, it has been widely speculated that the survey could soon be wound down and end in April 2022, with the government's funding for it set to end that month.

Paul Hunter, a viral diseases professor from the UEA's school of medicine, however, has called for it to be given a longer stay of execution, describing proposals to scrap it at this stage as "idiotic" in a Tweet.

He said the ONS survey provided the clearest picture of what is happening with the Covid-19 pandemic and that uncertainty about what might happen next winter meant that scrapping the survey would be "premature".

Prof Hunter added that with there also expected to be cutbacks to widespread testing in the public - known as pillar two testing - maintaining the ONS survey would be crucial for planning future infection control measures.

He said: "We still do not know what will happen next winter and the ONS survey provides vital information that would tell us things like whether we need another booster programme.

"If we lose it, it will become incredibly hard to know things like what vaccine is still effective and what restrictions we might need.

"Even if we avoid it during the summer, it is not impossible that we will have big problems in the winter and we will need as much information as we can get.

"I think it would be a real shame if we were to lose it and not know something is coming until it is too late."

The ONS survey provides a consistent, constant sample of data, whereas the daily dashboard is reliant on people carrying out testing and - perhaps more pertinently - logging their results.

Prof Hunter added: "I do not think we should carry it on forever, but I do think it should continue for another year."