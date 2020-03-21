Video

Here to Help: Pub becomes donation point for essential supplies

Taila Taylor is taking donations of essential supplies at her family's pub, The London Tavern in Attleborough. Picture: Courtesy of Taila Taylor Archant

A pub is taking donations of essential supplies which are being delivered to those in isolation due to coronavirus.

The London Tavern (pictured in 2009), Attleborough, is taking donations of essential supplies and delivering them to those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant The London Tavern (pictured in 2009), Attleborough, is taking donations of essential supplies and delivering them to those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

The London Tavern on Church Street, Attleborough, has become a makeshift donation point as those who are unwell, or in self-isolation, are forced to stay home.

So far the government has not introduced measures to enforce the elderly and vulnerable into isolation, but has “strongly advised” staying indoors.

Those who develop symptoms of COVID-19 have been told to self-isolate for seven days, while all others in the household must not leave for 14 days.

As shoppers are, in some places, greeted with frustrating scenes of supermarket shelves stripped bare, The London Tavern is taking donations of supplies and delivering them across the town.

And the response, according to town councillor Taila Taylor - whose family runs the pub - has been “overwhelming”.

“When I went to the supermarket the other day I couldn’t believe the empty shelves,” said Miss Taylor. “That is when it first sunk in how serious this is.

Taila Taylor and fellow Attleborough councillor Lucan Grave have been handing out 'viral kindness' postcards to offer services to those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant Taila Taylor and fellow Attleborough councillor Lucan Grave have been handing out 'viral kindness' postcards to offer services to those self-isolating due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

“We started as a donation point on Monday and it is going unbelievably well. One person brought us a £150 shop - that is how much people want to help.

“The way Attleborough has reacted has been absolutely fantastic. Everyone is bending over backwards for each other.”

On Friday afternoon, prime minister Boris Johnson announced pubs, clubs and restaurants were being ordered to close, leaving The London Tavern with ample time to focus on its alternative purpose.

With the pub’s stockpile ever-growing, Miss Taylor has created an inventory so anyone in need can call and enquire regarding availability of supplies.

Alongside fellow town councillor Lucan Grave and countless others, she has also been handing out ‘viral kindness’ postcards with contact details and services they can provide.

“I’m more scared about the consequences this is having on vulnerable people than I am about the virus itself,” added Miss Taylor. “We have customers who are on their own and the pub is their way of socialising.

“The pub is obviously closed now but I have asked people to give me a call. We have social distancing to bear in mind but we’re going to do what we can.”

To contact Taila Taylor, call 07983178799.

