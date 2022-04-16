'They can't believe I'm the same person': Man eight stone transformation

A Loddon man has scooped the title of the 'town's greatest loser' after losing eight stone in less than a year.

Gavin Alldis says he feels "like a new man" since the transformation after joining the Loddon Slimming World group last year.

After swapping takeaway meals and convenience food for homemade stews, chilli and Slimming World's burger and chips, the 61-year-old has lost a total of 8st 1lb and is leading a more active lifestyle, regularly enjoying long walks with his dog.

Gavin Alldis, from Loddon. - Credit: Loddon Slimming World

Mr Alldis said: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good.

"I feel like a new man since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

"For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

The 61-year-old joined the Loddon Slimming World group, which is run by Chelsea Long, at the end of May 2021.

He said: "My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like, to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

"Before I lost the weight I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself I knew that my smile wasn’t real – yet now I’m beaming."

Mr Alldis joined the group, based at Hobart High School, after seeing posters in shops and notice boards around the town.

He said: "Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

"I need not have worried though, my consultant Chelsea was waiting with a warm welcome and the rest of the group were just so lovely.

“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.

"They have helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to remind me why I’d wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first stepping through the doors."

The Loddon group meets every Wednesday at 5.30 and 7pm at Hobart High School.