Video

Lockdown is ending - but what are the new Covid rules?

Shops will reopen as part of the post-lockdown Covid Winter Plan. Picture: PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

England will face tiered coronavirus restrictions until the end of March. As the lockdown ends on December 2, more parts of the country are expected to be placed into higher tiers than they were before the national restrictions were imposed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Summary of measures under tiers as part of Covid Winter Plan. Picture: UK Government Summary of measures under tiers as part of Covid Winter Plan. Picture: UK Government

Boris Johnson also said the new tiers would be tougher than their predecessors, after Government scientific advisers said the previous regime did not do enough to tackle the virus.

So what will the Government’s Covid Winter Plan mean?

Which restrictions will be lifted?

New rules will come in after the four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire New rules will come in after the four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

From Wednesday December 2, shops, gyms and personal care services will be able to reopen.

Weddings and outdoor sports will be able to resume and the restriction limiting people to meeting one person from another household in outdoor spaces will end with a return to the rule of six.

Spectator sport will also return in Tiers 1 and 2 - with restrictions on capacity and with a requirement to follow social distancing. However venues will remain closed to spectators in areas under Tier 3.

Summary of measures under tiers as part of Covid Winter Plan. Picture: UK Government Summary of measures under tiers as part of Covid Winter Plan. Picture: UK Government

What about pubs and restaurants?

Hospitality venues will be able to reopen to guests in Tier 1 and 2, although they will be limited to table service, and those in Tier 2 will only be able to serve alcohol with “substantial” meals.

The 10pm curfew will be eased, with last orders at 10pm and an hour’s drinking-up time.

However in Tier 3, pubs and restaurants will be restricted to deliveries and takeaways only and other indoor entertainment venues will remain shut.

Will people be able to travel?

Yes. Holidays will be permitted. In Tier 1 the stay home message is being lifted although people will still be encouraged to minimise their movements and to work from home where possible.

When will people learn which tier they are in?

An announcement will be made on Thursday when officials have had a chance to study the latest data.

How will decisions be made?

Officials will look at coronavirus cases across all age groups, and specifically among the over-60s who are considered most at risk.

They will also consider whether infection rates are rising or falling and the prevalence of the disease per 100,000 of population.

How long will the restrictions last?

Tiering decisions will be reviewed every 14 days. Overall restrictions will run to the end of March when the regulations are due to expire.