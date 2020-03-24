Bus drivers keep smiling but further reductions in timetable due to lockdown

Konectbus drivers on route 8 between Dereham to Norwich showing they are going to keep smiling while transporting key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Davina Langley Archant

Bus drivers have vowed to keep smiling as part of efforts to continue transporting key workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Konectbus has praised its staff for their work in the wake of the coronavirus as it announced on Tuesday it will be running a reduced timetable by the end of the week.

Read more: Coastal bus services operating reduced timetables

As part of the latest government guidance, it is closing all Park and Ride sites, except Costessey to serve the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

A spokesman said: “They have kept smiling, they are there waiting for the passengers that need to get the key workers to work. They are doing a sterling job and really upbeat in light o the current situation. It is a testament to all the guys and ladies who are working to get people out to where they need to be.”

Further announcements will be made in due course, but the company has urged any key workers needing to travel to get in touch by emailing feedback@konectbus.co.uk.

A Konectbus spokesman said: “We had hoped to keep Thickthorne and the Airport running but they will all close. With regards to other Konect Buses we are reviewing them and which buses are best to keep running in light of the current situation. There will be lots more information by the end of the day or by first thing tomorrow.”