Little lifts for Norfolk women undergoing treatment for breast cancer

26 March, 2019 - 12:45
From left, Oa Hackett, Angela Holford, consultant Dr Nicola Ainsworth and charity trustee and chair Katrina Archer Rand Picture: QEH

From left, Oa Hackett, Angela Holford, consultant Dr Nicola Ainsworth and charity trustee and chair Katrina Archer Rand Picture: QEH

Archant

A special gift will be given to women who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer treatment thanks to a Norfolk charity.

One of the Little Lifts boxes Picture: QEHOne of the Little Lifts boxes Picture: QEH

Oa Hackett came up with the idea of providing Comfort Boxes through her Littlelifts charity after receiving gifts from family and friends during her own treatment for breast cancer.

She is now working with The Queen Elizabeth Hospital to offer comfort boxes to women who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The comfort boxes can include soft tooth brushes, sleeping mask, lolly moulds, a water bottle, treats, chilli flakes, creams and a plant.

Mrs Hackett said: “Littlelifts has been my way of dealing with my diagnosis but it has become something really special and is touching the lives of so many women.

“Every woman’s experience of a breast cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment is different. The feedback we have received from nurses and oncology teams is that by handing out the comfort boxes after the chemotherapy planning meeting really lifts things.

“We are already working with the Norfolk and Norwich, James Paget and Ipswich Hospital so we are extremely pleased to also be working with the QEH.”

Senior breast care specialist nurse Angela Holford said: “We are grateful to Littlelifts to be offering the comfort boxes to our patients as they are going to give them such a boost. This is such a positive thing to be involved with.”

