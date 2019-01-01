Grieving mum's plea to doctors after six-year-old son dies

Caption: The Hall family, Bryan, Charlie, Georgie and Ollie. Photo: Georgie Hall Archant

A heartbroken mum who lost her young son to meningitis is appealing to parents to trust their instincts and for medical professionals to listen to their concerns.

Georgie Hall and her husband Bryan, from Wrentham, endured the agony of losing their six-year-old son, Ollie, to a misdiagnosed curable disease.

Ollie Hall died from meningitis in October 2017. Now, after an inquest found doctors could have saved him, his parents are speaking out.

"My greatest regrets are allowing the paramedics and GPs to ignore my concerns and trusting them instead of my instincts. I'm so sorry my darling Ollie," Mrs Hall said.

"The hardest part of the inquest was hearing that Ollie could have been saved if he had been treated sooner.

"There are a few things I would like to tell every parent out there in the hope they never have to experience the pain that we are.

"Firstly, trust your instincts. You know your child better than anyone. The experts at the inquest into Ollie's death all agreed that doctors should listen to the parents and parental views should weigh heavily in the medical assessment of the child."

Georgie and Bryan are also calling for parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against meningitis.

"The second thing is to have your child vaccinated. MenB has a vaccine. It's not available to everyone so check with your GP whether your child is covered," they said.

"If they aren't, the MenB vaccine can be bought in many High Street pharmacies."

Ollie became ill on October 23, 2017. He had been too old to get the vaccination when it was first introduced to the schedule, though it could have been bought privately.

An inquest into his death in June this year concluded there had been a 'gross failure' to provide basic medical treatment and the Suffolk coroner called for urgent improvements to prevent further deaths.

Now, with their lawyer's Shoosmiths, the family are campaigning or medical professionals to listen more to parents' concerns.

Meningitis Now Chief Executive Dr Tom Nutt said: "Ollie's parents Georgie and Bryan did everything right. They noticed his symptoms. They sought help. It is an absolute tragedy that they could not prevent the death of their son."