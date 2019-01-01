Search

Advanced search

Grieving mum's plea to doctors after six-year-old son dies

PUBLISHED: 06:16 17 December 2019

Caption: The Hall family, Bryan, Charlie, Georgie and Ollie. Photo: Georgie Hall

Caption: The Hall family, Bryan, Charlie, Georgie and Ollie. Photo: Georgie Hall

Archant

A heartbroken mum who lost her young son to meningitis is appealing to parents to trust their instincts and for medical professionals to listen to their concerns.

Georgie Hall and her husband Bryan, from Wrentham, endured the agony of losing their six-year-old son, Ollie, to a misdiagnosed curable disease.

Ollie Hall died from meningitis in October 2017. Now, after an inquest found doctors could have saved him, his parents are speaking out.

"My greatest regrets are allowing the paramedics and GPs to ignore my concerns and trusting them instead of my instincts. I'm so sorry my darling Ollie," Mrs Hall said.

READ MORE: Boy who died from meningitis 'would have survived' with earlier diagnosis, inquest hears

READ MORE: Paramedic 'absolutely regrets' decision not to take six-year-old boy with meningitis B to hospital



"The hardest part of the inquest was hearing that Ollie could have been saved if he had been treated sooner.

"There are a few things I would like to tell every parent out there in the hope they never have to experience the pain that we are.

You may also want to watch:

"Firstly, trust your instincts. You know your child better than anyone. The experts at the inquest into Ollie's death all agreed that doctors should listen to the parents and parental views should weigh heavily in the medical assessment of the child."

Georgie and Bryan are also calling for parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against meningitis.

"The second thing is to have your child vaccinated. MenB has a vaccine. It's not available to everyone so check with your GP whether your child is covered," they said.

READ MORE: Neglect contributed to six-year-old's death from meningitis, inquest finds



"If they aren't, the MenB vaccine can be bought in many High Street pharmacies."

Ollie became ill on October 23, 2017. He had been too old to get the vaccination when it was first introduced to the schedule, though it could have been bought privately.

An inquest into his death in June this year concluded there had been a 'gross failure' to provide basic medical treatment and the Suffolk coroner called for urgent improvements to prevent further deaths.

Now, with their lawyer's Shoosmiths, the family are campaigning or medical professionals to listen more to parents' concerns.

Meningitis Now Chief Executive Dr Tom Nutt said: "Ollie's parents Georgie and Bryan did everything right. They noticed his symptoms. They sought help. It is an absolute tragedy that they could not prevent the death of their son."

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person and dog rescued after heavy flooding

Flooding at the Welney Washes in November 2019. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Investigation into ‘shocking’ conditions at Norfolk’s largest duck farm

The conditions found at Gressingham Duck farms in Norfolk. Picture: Animal Justice Project

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Suspected drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with lorry

A suspected drink-driver collided with a lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Norwich scientists given £100,000 to find new ways to stop spread of breast cancer

Dr Stephen Robinson working in his lab at the UEA, who has just been awarded £100,000 to fund his research by Breast Cancer Now. Picture: Denise Bradley

Millions of pounds for Anglia Square revamp is hanging in the balance

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Grieving mum’s plea to doctors after six-year-old son dies

Caption: The Hall family, Bryan, Charlie, Georgie and Ollie. Photo: Georgie Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists