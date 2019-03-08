Search

Fourth director in a year resigns from region's ambulance trust

PUBLISHED: 14:39 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 05 July 2019

Another director has resigned from the region's ambulance trust as a major overhaul of its top management team continues.

Lindsey Stafford-Scott is the latest to resign from East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST), as it is understood the trust awaits the results of a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

Ms Stafford-Scott had been in her role as director of people and culture for three years, and posting on the trust's internal notice board she said she had "taken the decision to move on to a new opportunity".

Her departure is the fourth resignation in the space of  a year.

Chief executive Robert Morton stepped down last September,  and was followed by Kevin  Brown, chief operating officer, earlier this year.

And last month, the trust chairman Sarah Boulton's contract was ended three years early - it was supposed to run until March 2022.

Ms Boulton was replaced by Nigel Beverley, who is also chairman at Basildon and Thurrock University Hospital, and was said to be able to provide a "steady hand".

But his appointment proved controversial last month  when it was revealed he would earn 50pc more than NHS guidelines for the role of a trust chairman, as he would be keeping his Essex role.

A frontline staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "For too long, the culture here has been described as 'toxic'. I would like to see any new appointees have an actual proven track record of bringing about positive cultural change.

"Last year, the chair referred to the 'stable' trust board. That claim now lies in ruins, with staff completely demoralised and expecting the worse from the CQC report."

EEAST chief executive Dorothy Hosein, chief operating officer Marcus Bailey and new chairman Mr Beverley are on short-term contracts, either on an interim or acting basis. And director of clinical quality and improvement, Tracy Nicholls, has been appointed as chief executive of the College of Paramedics and is due to leave the trust in the autumn.

Ms Hosein said: "I can confirm that Lindsey Stafford Scott has resigned. I wish her all the best for the future."

At the trust's last CQC inspection a year ago, inspectors found there was a "lack of leadership".

