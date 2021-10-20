Another north Norfolk care home put into Special Measures

Published: 2:56 PM October 20, 2021

Another care home run by the firm behind the failed Cawston Park Hospital has been slammed by the health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Lilas House in Cadogan Road, Cromer, 'inadequate' and put it in special measures over concerns around resident safety, quality of care and leadership.

The home was rated 'good' after its previous inspection in 2017.

Lilas House is home to six people with a learning disability and autism, and is run by Dereham-based Jeesal Care.

Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services. - Credit: Supplied by Tom Burns

As well as Cawston Park - which has now closed following the deaths of three of its patients - Jeesal's other centres include Creswick House in Fakenham - now being closed after an inadequate CQC rating - and Treehaven Rants in West Runton, also newly rated inadequate.

Another Jeesal care home at 13 Vicarage Road, Cromer, remains rated 'good' following its latest inspection in June 2019.

Tom Burns, managing director at Jeesal, said they were "surprised and disappointed" at the CQC's report in to Lilas.

Mr Burns said: "This is a well run home with a fantastic staff team. We are regularly complimented by families and professionals alike as to how pleased they are at the care and support provided by the staff team.

"We are reviewing the report and will address any issues as required."

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council - which is not placing any new residents at the home - said it would be working to support the provider to improve care.

They said: "We have dedicated staff working with Jeesal to support them in improving care across their services in Norfolk, including at Lilas House where staff are cooperating with us to agree necessary improvement where required, or to identify alternative placements where appropriate."

The CQC said Lilas House residents were at risk of harm due to the lack of effective training and systems. Inspectors were also not assured infection outbreaks could be managed or controlled.

But relatives of residents who spoke to inspectors said their family members liked living there and felt safe.

The CQC said it would re-inspect Lilas House within six months.