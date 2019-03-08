Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'He was like a little doll' - why a Norwich family put their son into a medical trial to help him gain weight

PUBLISHED: 16:45 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 01 July 2019

Carla-Jane and Kieran Carr with their nine-year-old son Mckenzie, who was the first patient to sign up to a study looking into the effect of insulin on children's response to growth hormones. Photo: Esther Reeve, National Institute for Health Research

Carla-Jane and Kieran Carr with their nine-year-old son Mckenzie, who was the first patient to sign up to a study looking into the effect of insulin on children's response to growth hormones. Photo: Esther Reeve, National Institute for Health Research

Archant

Endless nights of broken sleep as your child screams to be fed are par for the course for parents of newborn babies.

Nine-year-old Mckenzie Carr, from Norwich, who was born small for his gestational age, enjoys taking part in archery. Photo: Supplied by Carla-Jane CarrNine-year-old Mckenzie Carr, from Norwich, who was born small for his gestational age, enjoys taking part in archery. Photo: Supplied by Carla-Jane Carr

But for one Norwich family, their son's first few weeks instead saw them setting alarms to wake up for night time feeds in a desperate attempt to see him gain weight.

And now Carla-Jane and Kieran Carr have shared their hopes of helping other children after entering their son, who was born small for gestational age (SGA) into a medical trial.

Mckenzie Carr, now aged nine, was born in September 2010, and weighed just 4lb 7oz.

Mum Carla-Jane, who gave birth at 39 weeks, told of her worry as he failed to "put on weight or grow for a long while".

Mckenzie Carr, far left, with little sister Xanthe Carr, aged six, mum Carla-Jane Carr and dad Kieran Carr. Photo: Supplied by Carla-Jane CarrMckenzie Carr, far left, with little sister Xanthe Carr, aged six, mum Carla-Jane Carr and dad Kieran Carr. Photo: Supplied by Carla-Jane Carr

The 32-year-old mother-of-two said: "He was like a little doll. He just didn't really grow and was much smaller than other children.

"He was on high calorie milk from birth and is still on it now."

"He used to take an hour to drink a couple of ounces of milk.

"We had to set alarms to wake up to feed him as he wouldn't wake up. It was the worry of him not getting enough. We used to have him weighed every week."

Mckenzie Carr, aged nine, is an active child who has recently started playing tennis. Photo: Supplied by Carla-Jane CarrMckenzie Carr, aged nine, is an active child who has recently started playing tennis. Photo: Supplied by Carla-Jane Carr

You may also want to watch:

Aged three, Mckenzie's doctor referred him to a geneticist, who couldn't find an underlying cause for his lack of weight gain, but referred him to a specialist for a course of growth hormones.

After Mckenzie's ninth birthday, the family decided to give it a try.

They were then asked to sign up to a new study at Cambridge University Hospital (CUH) into the effect of insulin on growth hormones on children - Mckenzie was the first patient to take part.

He began the first stage in September 2018, and was given six months of either a daily dose of Metformin, making the body more sensitive to insulin, or a placebo drug, alongside growth hormones.

And Mrs Carr, from North Earlham, said Mckenzie, now 125cm tall and weighing 3.4 stone, had grown during the treatment.

"He has grown in the last eight months," she said.

"He's on the lower end of the weight chart but he's gone into age 7-8 clothes now."

She added: "He's always been small but very active. He's into archery and just started tennis.

"We'd love to know what caused his SGA but now we just want to get on with it.

"He's happy with who he is but now and then does get a bit upset.

"[The study] won't primarily help him but it will help other children."

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Shooting trial: teenager shot in back at close range in “planned attack” at Norwich park

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

U-turn as city centre disabled parking bays are saved

Judith Lubbock and Lucinda Poliakoff celebrate saving disabled parking bays on Opie Street. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists