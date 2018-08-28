‘Lifting loud’ in memory of Danny Willgoss: Special event to raise awareness of men’s wellbeing

Muscly men at the gym aren’t normally known for opening up about their feelings.

But a campaigning mother whose son lost his battle with mental health says she has been amazed to see how many gym-obsessed men have been inspired by his story to talk openly about their emotions.

Sue Willgoss launched the #LiftLoudForDanny fund in August after her son, Daniel, lost his battle with mental ill health in June, aged 25.

Gym owner Danny – a much-loved son and powerlifter – will be remembered during a special event next week, which aims to give men a better understanding of wellbeing issues.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has joined forces with the #LiftLoudForDanny fund and Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing to arrange an event next Tuesday evening (December 4) in memory of Danny at the Mammoth Power Gym in Whapload Road, Lowestoft he jointly ran with Jordan Peek,

Mrs Willgoss will talk about her son and #LiftLoudForDanny, which she set up in his memory to raise awareness of the importance of looking after mental health, during the free event that takes place at the gym between 6pm and 8pm next Tuesday.

Mrs Willgoss said: “Since we lost Danny, we’ve noticed that the guys at the gym have started opening up to each other.

“It’s great and shows that even big muscly men can talk about their feelings, which is a nice legacy for Danny.

“We really want the gym to become a centre of excellence for mental health support, and somewhere people can come if they want to talk.

“Tuesday’s event is the first joint conference we have held with NSFT, and we hope to be able to continue working together in the future to raise awareness of men’s wellbeing.

“It seems that its now really taking off in this area and more people are now starting to talk, which can only be a good thing.”

Former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin will share his story about overcoming depression, while Luke Woodley, chief executive of Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing, and staff from Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney will give advice about the support which is available locally, as men in the Lowestoft area will be able to find out more about safeguarding their wellbeing at the event.

To book a space, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mens-wellbeing-and-mental-health-awareness-evening-tickets-52957552465 or email liftloudfordanny@gmail.com