Former Norwich City star shares struggles with depression at mental health awareness event

Sue Willgoss, who started the Lift Loud For Danny fund following her son's death. Photo: Lift Loud For Danny. Archant

A former Norwich City star was among the guests sharing their stories at an event to raise awareness for men’s mental health in memory of a Lowestoft powerlifter.

Former Norwich City player Cedric Ancelin speaking at the event in memory of Lowestoft's Daniel Willgoss. Photo: Lift Loud For Danny. Former Norwich City player Cedric Ancelin speaking at the event in memory of Lowestoft's Daniel Willgoss. Photo: Lift Loud For Danny.

Earlier this year Daniel Willgoss lost his battle with mental health aged just 25.

In a bid to raise awareness of the issue his mother Sue Willgoss launched the #LiftLoudForDannyFund.

And on Tuesday the campaign joined forces with the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Walnut Tree Health and Wellbeing to stage an event in memory of Daniel at Mammoth Power Gym in Whapload Road – which he ran with Jordan Peek.

Mrs Willgoss said: “We had around 30 people there in the end, it went really well.

“People came from as far away as Norwich which was really pleasing and everyone seemed to think it was useful.

“Hearing people speak is helpful, all the speakers we had we so different but all talking about their experience.”

While Mrs Willgoss spoke of the importance of looking after mental health, Walnut Tree staff gave advice on the local support available.

And former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin shared his story of how he overcame depression.

Mrs Willgoss added: “Seeing someone a bit more high profile tell their story was good. People at the event said they just connected with it.

“Culturally, how we live and how we bring up our children is that boys don’t cry. Women do talk more than men, we chat and we are showing that it is good for men to talk more.

“The guys at the gym have opened up more and one was saying it is much more helpful that he can talk to people when he is at the gym.”

The campaigning mother said her son’s far reaching story has helped raise awareness in the gym community.

She said: “There is more awareness of the need for men to talk.

“We are hoping to do more next year, a much bigger conference along with Feedback Mental Health.

“We know it is difficult to find help but there are people and organisations out there that can help you.

“Just going to the GP and saying you don’t feel good is a good start.”