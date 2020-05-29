RNLI announce return of lifeguards to Norfolk beach

Lifeguards will return to Sea Palling beach from May 30 the RNLI has said. Picture: Nigel Millard Nigel Millard

Lifeguards have urged the public not to take risks at the coast as they return to a Norfolk beach this weekend.

The RNLI is currently phasing in the return of lifeguard services and has announced patrols will resume at Sea Palling beach from Saturday.

With recent hot weather and lockdown measures allowing people to travel to the beach, lifeboat crews across the country have seen a busy period.

The charity says despite challenges posed by the pandemic and social distancing it hopes to provide a service on 30pc of beaches during the peak summer season.

Lifeguard will be equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) similar to ambulance crews and follow new protocols where they may not deal with some minor first aid cases, instead, they will support people to treat themselves.

Those on duty will try to keep socially distant from beachgoers.

Darren Lewis, RNLI lifesaving manager, said: “Our lifeguards have a vital role in making sure visitors to the beach are aware of their surroundings, the potential dangers at the beach and providing a lifesaving rescue service should anyone get into trouble. We would encourage the public to follow the Government’s advice on social distancing and take care to understand the risks at the coast and the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.”