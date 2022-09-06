Patient spent 15 minutes undetected in medicine store hours before death

A patient who died of an overdose after breaking into a hospital medicine store was able to stay in the room undetected for 15 minutes, an inquest has heard.

Lewis Begley was found unresponsive in his bedroom at Chatterton House in King's Lynn, where he was being treated after being assessed under the Mental Health Act on December 15, 2020.

Staff performed CPR on him, but the Norwich-born father-of-two died due to combined drug toxicity.

During the second day of his inquest, it emerged that Mr Begley, 35, had gained access to the medicine room and spent 15 minutes in total unsupervised inside - with CCTV showing him leaving with liquid on his shirt.

Lewis Begley, who was 35 when he died - Credit: Begley Family

The court then heard that he returned a second time soon afterwards, only to this time be found by a member of staff, who he had followed in to the room.

His two visits occurred in quick succession between around 2.15 and 2.30am on December 15, just hours before his death.

A post-mortem examination found glass vials of medication in plastic bags concealed internally in his body.

Joanna Cox, a staff nurse at Chatterton House at the time, said that her colleague Krishen Mooroogen had mentioned that Mr Begley had entered the medicine room in a shift handover - but that it was not acted on further.

She said: "He said in his handover: 'By the way, Lewis Begley followed me into the medicine room. I asked him to leave immediately and he did.

"He had no idea that he [Mr Begley] had been in there on his own."

Lewis Begley, who died in a King's Lynn hospital after gaining access to its medicine room - Credit: Begley Family

Ms Cox said that had the length of his unaccompanied entry been detected he would have been immediately checked on and his observations increased.

Meanwhile, she revealed that she had previously raised concerns about whether Mr Begley should have been admitted to the hospital in the first place, owing to the severity of his condition and the seriousness of a crime he had been accused of and which had led to his admission.

She said: "Looking through his history and the nature of the offence I wanted to clarify it was appropriate for him to come to our ward as we were one of the few mixed-sex wards in the county."

However, by the time she raised her concerns he was already on his way to the facility and was admitted.

The inquest continues.