Search

Advanced search

Hospital outsourcing letters to the Philippines

PUBLISHED: 09:11 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 05 December 2019

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, which is outsourcing some letters to the Philippines Picture: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn, which is outsourcing some letters to the Philippines Picture: QEH

QEH

A hospital is outsourcing clerical work to the other side of the world in a bid to save money.

Clinical letters dictated by physicians are being sent 6,700 miles from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to the Philippines to be transcribed.

The hospital confirmed it was taking part in a free trial, which involved 400 letters over a six-week period. It would not reveal which departments were involved. in the project.

Liz Sanford, acting director of finance and resources at the QEH, said: "A small-scale pilot is underway to try more cost effective ways of typing clinical letters. This includes an overseas solution in the Philippines, similar to models used by other NHS Trusts.

"We will evaluate any quality or financial benefits at the end of the pilot. No jobs will be affected."

Another trust in the north of England which used a Philippines transcription service to produce letters said they cost £4 each and it found on average one "notable error" per two letters.

Sound files of dictated letters are e-mailed to be transcribed into letters, which are e-mailed back to be sent out to patients.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk restaurant named among the best in the world

Morston Hall. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton

Norwich City's backline had a tough night at Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘Like Police, Camera Action’ - Sleepy village in shock after £500,000 cannabis farm discovery

Ditchingham village, close to where a cannabis farm was found. Picture: David Hannant/Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists