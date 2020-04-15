Norwich care home charity urges public to donate to protect ‘amazing’ staff
PUBLISHED: 13:35 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 15 April 2020
Archant
A disability charity with a care home in Norwich is appealing for the public’s help to fund vital PPE equipment for its staff.
Leonard Cheshire, which supports disabled adults in the UK has urged the public it protect front-line carers in the battle with coronavirus.
The charity has 4,700 staff across the UK and spends £250,000 on PPE each month after closing to all relatives and visitors in March.
READ MORE: Care home and hospice deaths increase coronavirus toll as 2,000 added to national figure
You may also want to watch:
Some specialist items are in short supply and the charity needs 50,000 masks a week.
The public have been urged to show their support by donating towards the cost of PPE: with £5 buying a pair of protective eye goggles, £10 buying a box of disposable gloves, and £15 buying full face visors needed for caring for those who have symptoms.
READ MORE: Care home workers join residents in lockdown to battle coronavirus
Chief executive Neil Heslop said: “Our staff are doing amazing work under immense pressure. We are doing whatever it takes to ensure staff, families and the people we care for are safe.”
• To make a donation, visit Leonard Cheshire’s fundraising page.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.