Leisure centres in west Norfolk announce reopening date

17 July, 2020 - 06:33
Lynnsport will be reopening on Saturday, July 25 Picture: Ian Burt

Leisure centres across west Norfolk are set to reopen next week.

Hunstanton's Oasis will also be reopening, along with Alive Downham Market and St James Pool in King's Lynn Picture: Ian BurtHunstanton's Oasis will also be reopening, along with Alive Downham Market and St James Pool in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Alive West Norfolk said Lynnsport and St James Pool, in King’s Lynn, the Oasis at Hunstanton and Alive Downham Leisure, at Downham Market, would be open from Saturday, July 25.

It said there would be new procedures in place including the need for customers to arrive changed and ready to exercise, social distancing rules, hygiene and sanitisation requirements and the need to book sessions online to avoid time queueing in reception areas.

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our centres once again and welcome back our loyal customers.

“Whilst we cannot reopen fully we are working within the government guidelines and will issue further updates when other activities can resume. We thank all our customers for their patience and ask that they continue to support us whilst we all work together in the new normal.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “I welcome the reopening of Alive West Norfolk. This can only benefit the health and wellbeing of residents in the borough. The extra measures that have been put in place should keep staff and users of the facilities safe.”

Gym sessions will need to be booked in advance to control numbers, with bookings able to be made up to seven days in advance on its website.

Fitness classes will resume on Monday, July 27. Alive said it would be operating a reduced timetable, which would be reviewed daily to ensure a varied programme for customers in line with government guidance. Spaces can be booked online up to seven days in advance.

Memberships will commence from July 25 and direct debit membership fees will start to be collected from August 1, unless the area membership covers is not open, such as climbing. Annual or paid in full memberships will be extended by the duration centres have been closed, while those who do not feel ready to return can continue to freeze them.

For further information, go to alivewestnorfolk.co.uk/reopening-after-lockdown.

