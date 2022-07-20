Hospital's leaking ceiling causes treatment delays

The pharmacy of the region's biggest hospital has been forced to halt making medicines after water leaked through its roof causing damage.

On Tuesday, a leak on the second floor of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital saw water seep through the ceiling of part of its pharmacy.

The incident meant that the unit, one of the most sterile parts of the hospital, has had to close while work is done to repair the damage.

This has also meant postponing appointments of patients who were set to rely on the medicines it makes.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: "Urgent work is taking place to dry out and repair flood damage that affected our aseptic production unit in our pharmacy on Tuesday, July 19.

"The flood water has contaminated one of the cleanest environments in the hospital and to maintain safety, some patients have had treatments deferred because we are unable to manufacture some medicines onsite.

"For patients with planned treatments this week and early next week, we are using pre-manufactured treatments where we can and exploring other options to minimise disruption.

"We hope to re-open the aseptic unit early next week once repairs and a deep clean have taken place."

The incident has not affected the part of the hospital above the unit and it has also not closed the pharmacy in its entirety.

It will, however, mean that patients whose treatment relied on the medicine produced in the unit will face delays as the hospital works to bring it back to use.

It is not clear at this stage how many patients have been affected by the closure and exactly when medicine-making will resume.

The trouble is, however, a far cry from the difficulties experienced at the crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - where the roof is held up by props.

Currently, more than 1,500 of the structures are being used to failsafe the hospital, amid growing calls for the site to be rebuilt.

Through the recent heatwave, extra monitoring has been done on the props, amid fears they could be affected by the sweltering heat.

However, the hospital is still waiting to learn if it has successfully secured government funding for the multi-million pound project - with a decision expected "later this year".