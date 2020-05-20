Dancer trapped on cruise ship in Bahamas due to coronavirus back home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who were stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick Lauren Carrick

A dancer who was stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas for nine weeks has finally made it back home to Norfolk.

Lauren Carrick, 29, and her fiancé Joseph Harrison, were performers on a cruise ship run by a company called Celebrity.

But the ship was placed under strict lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. And, while the passengers disembarked and returned home, the pair were among the 900-strong crew unable to go anywhere.The ship’s company had been hoping to dock in the United States so crews could return home, but the American Center of Disease Control and Prevention had not allowed any preparations to be made.

It meant the pair had been spending 21 hours a day holed-up inside a cabin anchored just off the coast of the private island Coco Cay in the Bahamas - only permitted to leave the room for three allocated meal slots per day.

But Miss Carrick finally flew back to Britain and to her family in Taverham on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to BBC Look East after her return, she said: “It was just a massive relief. It was still a bit of a palaver to get home, but, as soon as the transport was there and organised, to get through that front door was just amazing and to hug my mum was just incredible.”

Of the nine weeks stranded on ship, she said: “It was a mixture of emotions, but to come home is just amazing. There’s still so many friends that are stuck out there at the moment and I really want them to get home.

“I am lucky that I am here, I just can’t put it into words. I am so excited to be home. It has been difficult and I just want everybody to get home now.”

A petition which she had set up calling for crews of all British and Irish ships to be allowed to come back home was signed by more than 11,000 people.

Her fiance has gone back home to Hull, but after spending time with their families, they are looking to move into a new home and job in Norwich.

She said: “We’re definitely not going back on another ship, though. I’ve obviously only been home for a few hours, but I’ve never been so certain.”

