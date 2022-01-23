What is the current Covid picture as region heads back to 'Plan A'?

Covid rates are slowing in Norfolk and Waveney as the region prepares itself for easing restrictions next week.

As of Thursday, mask-wearing will no longer be compulsory in indoor settings such as shops, schools and supermarkets and the home working directive will be removed.

It comes with authorities confident the worst of the Omicron wave of the virus is now behind the county, as case numbers continue to decline.

Figures also show the Omicron variant has been responsible for the vast majority of new throughout the winter period.

This month 100pc of the cases in Great Yarmouth, Breckland, Broadland and South Norfolk were of the newest variant.

In Norfolk and Waveney, more than 575,000 third doses of Covid-19 jabs have now been administered, with the past week having seen a ramped-up effort in vaccine centres across the region.

But while restrictions are to be lifted, health bosses are urging people to continue wearing masks in certain places - in particular health settings like hospitals and GP surgeries.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "There will be no changes in health care settings from Thursday, January 27 - patients arriving at our health and care buildings will still need to wear a mask, socially distance and use hand sanitiser.

"The virus has not gone away and case numbers are still high due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

"Wearing a face covering is an effective way of preventing the spread of infection, proving to be particularly useful in busy or crowded indoor spaces."

Having hit a high of 1,629 cases per 100,000 people on January 4, the county's rate of infection has shown signs of slowing.

According to the latest figures, for the seven days leading up to January 17, the county's infection rate was 947.4 - with 8,660 new positive cases recorded over that period.

This is not, however, the lowest it has been this month, which was 850 on January 14.

Likewise, after a sharp rising at the beginning of the month, the number of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid has slowed, with very few requiring critical care as a result.

On January 18, 2021 there were 56 people receiving critical care for Covid in Norfolk hospitals. On January 18 this year there were just three.