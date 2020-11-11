Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Thirty-nine new coronavirus cases have pushed the rate of the virus in Great Yarmouth to a new record high, while Broadland and South Norfolk have also eclipsed records.

Latest figures from Public Health England showed how, in the seven days up to Saturday, November 7, Great Yarmouth had 189.3 cases per 100,000 people.

The previous week it had been 167.1 cases per 100,000 people. In terms of cases, rather than rates, there were 166 cases in the seven days up to Saturday, October 31 and 188 in the seven days up to Saturday, November 7.

And the rate of cases per 100,000 people in Broadland has doubled in the space of a week, increasing from 60.4 per 100,000 in the seven days prior to Halloween to 128.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to Saturday.

That was a new record for the district.

In terms of actual cases, there were 79 positive tests in Broadland in the seven days up to Halloween and 168 positive tests in the seven days up to Saturday.

A new record rate high was also hit in South Norfolk. The previous high of 85.9 cases per 100,000 people set in the seven days up to Friday, November 6 was eclipsed by the 95.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to Saturday, November 7.

The number of actual cases went up from 90 in the seven days up to Halloween to 134 in the seven days up to Saturday.

Rates in North Norfolk, consistently the area of Norfolk with the lowest rates, went up from 29.6 cases per 100,000 in the week before Saturday, October 31 to 47.7 per 100,000 in the seven days before Saturday.

In terms of cases, there were 50 positive cases in the week up to Saturday, compared to 31 during the previous week.

There was, however, encouraging news for Norwich and Breckland. In Breckland, where more than 250 workers had tested positive at Cranswick Country Foods, the rate dropped.

It stood at 116.5 per 100,000 in the week up to Halloween but fell to 87.2 over the following seven days. That was a drop from 163 cases to 122.

And Norwich’s rate fell from 91.1 cases per 100,000 in the week leading to Halloween to 86.8 in the week up to Saturday. The number of actual cases dropped from 128 to 122.

Cases in King’s Lynn fell a little. There were 192 cases in the seven days up to Halloween - a rate of 126.8 per 100,000 people. That dropped to 191 cases in the seven days up to Saturday - a rate of 126.2 per 100,000 people.

The new national lockdown was introduced on Thursday last week, so the latest figures do not yet demonstrate what impact that will have on the spread of the virus.

