Search

Advanced search

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:36 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 11 November 2020

Latest figures have shown record rates for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest figures have shown record rates for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Thirty-nine new coronavirus cases have pushed the rate of the virus in Great Yarmouth to a new record high, while Broadland and South Norfolk have also eclipsed records.

Latest figures from Public Health England showed how, in the seven days up to Saturday, November 7, Great Yarmouth had 189.3 cases per 100,000 people.

The previous week it had been 167.1 cases per 100,000 people. In terms of cases, rather than rates, there were 166 cases in the seven days up to Saturday, October 31 and 188 in the seven days up to Saturday, November 7.

And the rate of cases per 100,000 people in Broadland has doubled in the space of a week, increasing from 60.4 per 100,000 in the seven days prior to Halloween to 128.5 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to Saturday.

That was a new record for the district.

In terms of actual cases, there were 79 positive tests in Broadland in the seven days up to Halloween and 168 positive tests in the seven days up to Saturday.

A new record rate high was also hit in South Norfolk. The previous high of 85.9 cases per 100,000 people set in the seven days up to Friday, November 6 was eclipsed by the 95.1 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to Saturday, November 7.

The number of actual cases went up from 90 in the seven days up to Halloween to 134 in the seven days up to Saturday.

Rates in North Norfolk, consistently the area of Norfolk with the lowest rates, went up from 29.6 cases per 100,000 in the week before Saturday, October 31 to 47.7 per 100,000 in the seven days before Saturday.

In terms of cases, there were 50 positive cases in the week up to Saturday, compared to 31 during the previous week.

There was, however, encouraging news for Norwich and Breckland. In Breckland, where more than 250 workers had tested positive at Cranswick Country Foods, the rate dropped.

It stood at 116.5 per 100,000 in the week up to Halloween but fell to 87.2 over the following seven days. That was a drop from 163 cases to 122.

And Norwich’s rate fell from 91.1 cases per 100,000 in the week leading to Halloween to 86.8 in the week up to Saturday. The number of actual cases dropped from 128 to 122.

Cases in King’s Lynn fell a little. There were 192 cases in the seven days up to Halloween - a rate of 126.8 per 100,000 people. That dropped to 191 cases in the seven days up to Saturday - a rate of 126.2 per 100,000 people.

The new national lockdown was introduced on Thursday last week, so the latest figures do not yet demonstrate what impact that will have on the spread of the virus.

MORE: Scientists ‘ready and poised’ for mass testing in Norfolk











If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Covid-19 latest: Broadland and South Norfolk reach new infection rate high

The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have recorded new highs. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Latest figures have shown record rates for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive

From beauty to beer: businessman ready to revive village pub

James Neale has taken over The White Horse pub in South Lopham, which is set to reopen after the second national lockdown. Photo: James Neale

Seven-year-old Ella-Rose raises £1,400 for Royal British Legion as tribute to dad

Ella-Rose, her mum Hannah, and the Kelly family who lent their support to the challenge.